Judge went 2-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and a walk in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Red Sox.

Judge now has six long balls during his five-game homer streak. His first blast, a three-run homer to left field, gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the second inning. He then went deeper on a two-run blast in the eighth that put them ahead for good. Judge is up to six homers, 14 RBI, and 10 runs scored with a .290/.371/.903 slash line through eight games.