Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in New York's 5-2 loss to the Orioles on Thursday.

It was the second-straight game with a long ball for the towering slugger after he went the first five games of the season without one. He's now hitting .280 with a .419 on base percentage in 25 at-bats and looks like could be gearing up for one of the patented hot streaks that made him one of the league's breakout stars last season.

