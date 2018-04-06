Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers again against Orioles
Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in New York's 5-2 loss to the Orioles on Thursday.
It was the second-straight game with a long ball for the towering slugger after he went the first five games of the season without one. He's now hitting .280 with a .419 on base percentage in 25 at-bats and looks like could be gearing up for one of the patented hot streaks that made him one of the league's breakout stars last season.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Swats first homer of season•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: May see brief time in center•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Experiments at leadoff position•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Showcases power Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: On track for Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Returns to action Friday•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...