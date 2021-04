Judge went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and another RBI during Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Judge tallied a pair of singles including one RBI before extending New York's lead with a two-out, three-run homer against Wade LeBlanc in the eighth inning. It was the second long ball in as many games for the 28-year-old slugger, who is off to a solid .364 batting average.