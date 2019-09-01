Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers again in win

Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a victory over Oakland on Saturday.

Judge's only hit of the game was a clutch blast to right field that knotted the score in the eighth inning. During his current nine-game hitting streak, Judge has gone 16-for-37 with six homers and nine runs batted in. He continues to whiff at a high rate -- 11 of his last 21 outs have been via strikeout -- but the recent power surge is a clear reminder of the rewards of his approach at the plate.