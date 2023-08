Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Boston on Saturday.

Judge took Kutter Crawford deep in the sixth inning to break up a potential no-hitter. The long ball was the second in as many days for Judge, who is just over three weeks removed from being activated following a lengthy stay on the injured list. The slugger is slashing .250/.429/.500 with five home runs, eight RBI, 10 runs and a 20:17 BB:K over 20 contests since his return.