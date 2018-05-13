Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers again Saturday
Judge went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Athletics.
The homer -- Judge's 11th of the year -- was a fifth-inning shot off Andrew Triggs. Judge has homered in back-to-back games and three of his last four. He's riding a six-game hitting streak, with 13 RBI over that span.
