Judge went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Athletics.

The homer -- Judge's 11th of the year -- was a fifth-inning shot off Andrew Triggs. Judge has homered in back-to-back games and three of his last four. He's riding a six-game hitting streak, with 13 RBI over that span.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories