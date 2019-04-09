Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers in loss

Judge went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the Yankees' 4-3 loss to the Astros on Monday.

The big outfielder checked in with his third long ball of the season with this fifth-inning, opposite-field solo blast off Justin Verlander. Judge looks locked in to start the season, as this performance brought his slash line up to a healthy .289/.426/.553 through his first 38 at-bats.