Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers in loss
Judge went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the Yankees' 4-3 loss to the Astros on Monday.
The big outfielder checked in with his third long ball of the season with this fifth-inning, opposite-field solo blast off Justin Verlander. Judge looks locked in to start the season, as this performance brought his slash line up to a healthy .289/.426/.553 through his first 38 at-bats.
