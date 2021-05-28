Judge went 1-for-1 with a walk, a two-run homer and an additional RBI in a win over the Blue Jays in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

His homer off Robbie Ray in the third inning tied the game, and Judge later gave the Yankees some insurance with an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Judge was hitless in the first game of the twin bill, but his average still sits north of .300 for the season. With 13 homers, 29 RBI and 25 runs scored to go along with the outstanding average and OBP, Judge has been among the American League's top performers at the plate so far in 2021.