Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers in rehab game

Judge (oblique) went 1-for-2 with a home run, a strikeout and two walks in his rehab game for Triple-A Scraton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Judge looked like his old self at the dish, crushing a mammoth opposite-field homer and emerging without any setbacks. He might spend another game or two with the RailRiders, but manager Aaron Boone said Judge could be ready to go for the Yankees later this week, so a return to the big club looks to be just around the corner for the slugging outfielder.