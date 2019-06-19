Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers in rehab game
Judge (oblique) went 1-for-2 with a home run, a strikeout and two walks in his rehab game for Triple-A Scraton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Judge looked like his old self at the dish, crushing a mammoth opposite-field homer and emerging without any setbacks. He might spend another game or two with the RailRiders, but manager Aaron Boone said Judge could be ready to go for the Yankees later this week, so a return to the big club looks to be just around the corner for the slugging outfielder.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: May return Friday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could return this week•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could join Triple-A over weekend•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: May return next homestand•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could begin rehab this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal