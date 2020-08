Judge went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Friday's win against the Red Sox.

Judge struggled with strikeouts once again Friday, but he made up for it with his third home run in as many games. The slugger put the Yankees ahead with his two-run homer in the third inning as the team eventually secured a 5-1 victory. Judge has a .974 OPS with eight RBI and 10 strikeouts to begin the season.