Judge homered and drove in four runs in a 1-for-2 game with a walk Friday night against the Mariners.

Hopefully that will mark the end of a second half-opening slump from Judge, who was 4-for-29 since the break entering Friday's game. The fact that judge added productive plate appearances with a walk and sacrifice fly to his home run suggest he just might be seeing the ball well again.

