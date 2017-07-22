Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers in win over Mariners
Judge homered and drove in four runs in a 1-for-2 game with a walk Friday night against the Mariners.
Hopefully that will mark the end of a second half-opening slump from Judge, who was 4-for-29 since the break entering Friday's game. The fact that judge added productive plate appearances with a walk and sacrifice fly to his home run suggest he just might be seeing the ball well again.
