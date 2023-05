Judge went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over San Diego.

Judge got the Yankees on the board Sunday with a solo shot off Yu Darvish in the bottom of the first inning before adding a second RBI on a base hit in the third. In 18 games this month, Judge is batting .333 with nine home runs and an outstanding 1.261 OPS. The reigning MVP is now slashing .291/.398/.633 with 15 homers, 36 runs scored and 35 RBI through 158 plate appearances this season.