Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three runs and four RBI in a 15-7 win over the White Sox on Thursday.

Judge did all of his damage late in the contest, swatting a solo homer in the seventh inning, driving in two runs with a single in the eighth and recording a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The four RBI tied a season high for the slugger, who is tied for fifth in the league with 26 runs batted in on the campaign. Judge also leads all of baseball with his 11 homers.