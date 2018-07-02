Yankees' Aaron Judge: Homers, scores three runs
Judge went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored Sunday against the Red Sox.
Judge took David Price deep in his first at-bat of the game and didn't slow down from there, failing to reach base only once. He continues to strike out at a prolific rate, with this being the first time he hasn't struck out at least once in his last 12 starts. That can be forgiven so long as he continues to provide power, and there is little indication that will stop anytime soon as he has four homers in his past 10 games.
