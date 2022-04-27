Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in a 12-8 win Tuesday over Baltimore.

After being retired in his first three plate appearances, Judge hit a solo homer in the seventh and singled and scored in the eighth. The 30-year-old is now hitting .274 and slugging .557, on par with his career .276 AVG and .554 SLG. The outfielder is striking out a career-best 24.3 percent of the time, about five percent less frequently than his career rate. The signs point to Judge having another great season hitting atop a potent New York lineup.