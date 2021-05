Judge went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 10-0 win over the Tigers.

Judge had sat out the last two days for maintenance purposes due to lower-body soreness, but he didn't appear to miss a beat in his return to the lineup. He hit a solo home run to lead off the third inning before blasting a grand slam with one out in the fourth. Judge has slashed .272/.385/.568 with seven home runs, 15 RBI and 10 runs through the first month of the season.