Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hospital bound for MRI

Judge (wrist) is en route to a local hospital to get an MRI, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

Judge's departure from Thursday's game has taken a more serious turn with this development. He was hit on the hand/wrist area in his first at-bat and though he was initially able to stay in the game, he was removed when he was due up in the order. More details will follow after the results of the MRI are made available.