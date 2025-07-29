Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Judge (elbow) will hit off a tee Tuesday or Wednesday but is 10-to-15 days away from throwing.

Judge landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right flexor strain and was given a platelet-rich plasma injection to help speed along the healing process. The hope remains that Judge will be ready for activation when first eligible next Tuesday, but if that happens, he will be limited to designated-hitter duty for a while. The Yankees' primary DH, Giancarlo Stanton, has started shagging flies in anticipation of seeing some outfield reps when Judge returns.