Yankees' Aaron Judge: Jams finger Friday

Judge jammed his left thumb during a slide in the first inning of Friday's matchup against the Mets, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Judge was able to stay in the game after getting his thumb taped up. He stated "we'll run some tests before I come to the stadium, but all's well so far." He'll be listed as day-to-day, although it's unclear if he'll be forced to miss any time with the injury.