Judge went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Judge's solo blast in the fourth inning was his first extra-base hit of the season and gave the Yankees an early 1-0 lead. The 6-foot-7 superstar is now 5-for-17 on the year after two multi-hit performances in his last three games.