Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a mild calf strain, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Judge was reportedly dealing with simple "lower-body tightness," but the issue is apparently worse than that and is severe enough for him to miss at least 10 days. The Yankees don't appear to be overly concerned about the issue, describing the strain as at worst Grade 1, but there's little sense in pushing things with their oft-injured star in a season in which 16 teams make the playoffs. Mike Tauchman and Clint Frazier should see an increase in playing time in his absence.