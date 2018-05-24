Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches 13th homer Wednesday
Judge went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 12-10 loss to the Rangers.
His 13th homer of the season came as part of a six-run fifth inning that gave the Yankees a seemingly solid 10-5 lead at the game's midway point. Judge now sports a .284/.412/.568 slash line, and his 38 RBI in 47 games puts him well on pace to top last season's 114.
