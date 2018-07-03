Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches 23rd homer
Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two walks in Monday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.
Judge blasted a home run in the first inning to give the Yankees an early 1-0 lead. He's homered in four of his last six games and is 8-for-24 with five RBI over that span. Despite a decent .279 batting average with 41 extra-base hits and 56 RBI, Judge has racked up an alarming 111 strikeouts in 298 at-bats.
