Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches long ball in win

Judge went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

Judge singled to drive in a run in the third inning and belted a solo homer to left field in the fifth. The slugger has has gotten off to a rough start in September, hitting only .143 (4-for-28) while striking out 10 times, but two of his four hits have left the yard. He is slashing .269/.373/.508 with 21 homers and 47 RBI in 384 plate appearances this season.

