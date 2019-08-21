Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches massive home run
Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's loss to Oakland.
Judge snapped a 13-game homerless drought with a mammoth 467-foot blast to left field in the eighth inning. The long ball was just his second in a sluggish August in which he has hit .224 (15-for-67) with 24 strikeouts in 67 at-bats. Overall, Judge is slashing .265/.385/.463 with 13 homers and 34 RBI in 310 plate appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak and Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...