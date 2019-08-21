Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches massive home run

Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's loss to Oakland.

Judge snapped a 13-game homerless drought with a mammoth 467-foot blast to left field in the eighth inning. The long ball was just his second in a sluggish August in which he has hit .224 (15-for-67) with 24 strikeouts in 67 at-bats. Overall, Judge is slashing .265/.385/.463 with 13 homers and 34 RBI in 310 plate appearances this season.

