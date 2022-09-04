Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Tampa Bay.
Judge continued his incredible season by blasting his 52nd home run of the year. That mark ties his season-high from 2017, as does his 114 RBI this season which was also a season-high from that year. The outfielder has the sixth-most strikeouts in baseball this year at 146, but also has the 14th most hits at 141 to go along with the second most walks and third most intentional walks. That has resulted in a .296/.399/.666 slash line for Judge this season.