Judge went 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Judge drilled two solo shots in Sunday's victory, a 453-foot cannon to dead center in the first inning followed by a ninth-inning blast to give the Yankees an insurance run. He's now gone deep in three straight games and has seven over his last eight outings, including a pair of multi-homer performances. The slugging outfielder is slashing .300/.364/.663 with 16 RBI and 16 runs scored through 88 plate appearances.