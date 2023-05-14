Judge went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers and a walk in Saturday's 9-8 win against Tampa Bay.

Judge was instrumental in bringing New York back from an early six-run deficit. He swatted a two-run shot to bring the team to within a pair of runs in the fifth inning, then gave the Yankees their first lead with another two-run blast in the sixth. The big performance snapped an uncharacteristic power drought for the slugger, who hadn't homered in his previous 12 games. Judge is up to eight homers and 20 RBI while slashing .264/.359/.536 with two thefts through 131 plate appearances on the campaign.