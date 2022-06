Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs.

Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.