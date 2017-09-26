Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two more homers, breaks rookie record
Judge went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk and three RBI in Monday's win over the Royals.
Judge's remarkable season continues; his third and seventh-inning long balls -- his 49th and 50th on the season -- tied and broke Mark McGwire's rookie record set back in 1987, and he's now homered against every American League team. The 25-year-old has fully shaken off his second-half slump and is in the midst of his best stretch of the season -- Monday marked Judge's fourth two-homer game in his last 14 contests, a stretch over which he's hitting a healthy .395 with 11 homers and 21 RBI.
