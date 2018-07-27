Yankees' Aaron Judge: Leaves after being hit by pitch

Judge (undisclosed) was removed from Thursday's game against the Royals after being hit by a pitch in his first at-bat, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Miguel Andujar has come on in place of Judge, who took a pitch off his wrist area early in Thursday's tilt. Judge initially stayed in the game, but when his turn in the lineup came up again, manager Aaron Boone opted to go with Andujar. More specifics on Judge's status should be made available prior to Friday's game.