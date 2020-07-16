Judge (neck) homered in an intrasquad game Wednesday and is expected to be good to go for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge sat out the team's previous three intrasquad contests while dealing with a stiff neck, but he was able to play right field in Wednesday's contest. The slugger homered off James Paxton in the first inning and worked a walk against Paxton his second time up. Manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence that Judge has practiced enough to be ready for Opening Day, with the Yankees set to face the Nationals on July 23.