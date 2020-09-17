Judge is expected to be held out of action Thursday as part of a plan to build him back up, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge returned to the lineup Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Both he and Giancarlo Stanton are looking to get back into a rhythm after extended stays on the injured list, and the organization intends to ease them into action down the stretch. "Obviously Giancarlo is down today, then I'll have probably Aaron down tomorrow," manager Aaron Boone indicated prior to Wednesday's contest. "Then they'll go back-to-back days the next time, then into three and four in a row. We'll just kind of build it that way."