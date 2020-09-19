Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Judge is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Boston before getting a day off Sunday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
With both Judge and Giancarlo Stanton building back up from injuries, the team is taking a cautious approach and managing their playing time over the remainder of the regular season. Since coming off the injured list Wednesday, Judge has started twice, going 1-for-10 with five strikeouts.
