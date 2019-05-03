Yankees' Aaron Judge: Limited to non-baseball activities

Judge (oblique) is working in the weight room and doing range of motion activities but has yet to resume baseball activities, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge landed on the injured list almost two weeks ago with a significant left oblique strain, so it's not overly surprising to see slow progress early on in his rehab. The 27-year-old remains without a timeline for his return.

