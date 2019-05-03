Yankees' Aaron Judge: Limited to non-baseball activities
Judge (oblique) is working in the weight room and doing range of motion activities but has yet to resume baseball activities, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge landed on the injured list almost two weeks ago with a significant left oblique strain, so it's not overly surprising to see slow progress early on in his rehab. The 27-year-old remains without a timeline for his return.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Out with significant oblique strain•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expected to head to injured list•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Set for MRI on oblique•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Collects 10th RBI in loss•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Connects for fourth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...
-
Most concerning of struggling aces?
Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom both appear to have come around, so who's next? Scott White...