Judge isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Baltimore due to a sore left side, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed that Judge was dealing with soreness in his side during Tuesday's game, and the team didn't want him to push through it Wednesday. Boone didn't sound too concerned about the issue but also said that he "wouldn't rule anything out," Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Judge will have an extra day to recover since the Yankees have a day off Thursday.