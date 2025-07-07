Judge went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win against the Mets.

Judge gave New York a 5-0 lead with his two-run shot to center field in the fifth inning. The Mets closed to within one run by the end of the sixth frame before Judge gave his team a little breathing room with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The perennial All-Star went through a slight power slump with two homers over 14 games in mid-to-late-June, but he's been on a heater since then. Across his past eight contests, Judge is slashing .423/.579/1.077 with five home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs and a 10:8 BB:K.