Yankees' Aaron Judge: Mashes fifth homer of spring

Judge went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in the Yankees' 14-1 Grapefruit League romp over the Red Sox on Friday.

Judge continues to rake this spring, as this multi-hit effort bumped his spring training batting average up to .321 and gives him five long balls in 28 at-bats. The big outfielder was limited to 112 games last year due to injury, but if Judge stays healthy in 2019, his strong spring certainly has him looking primed for another prolific power-hitting campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...