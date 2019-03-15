Yankees' Aaron Judge: Mashes fifth homer of spring
Judge went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in the Yankees' 14-1 Grapefruit League romp over the Red Sox on Friday.
Judge continues to rake this spring, as this multi-hit effort bumped his spring training batting average up to .321 and gives him five long balls in 28 at-bats. The big outfielder was limited to 112 games last year due to injury, but if Judge stays healthy in 2019, his strong spring certainly has him looking primed for another prolific power-hitting campaign.
