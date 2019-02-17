Yankees' Aaron Judge: May bat leadoff against lefties
Manager Aaron Boone said he would consider batting Judge leadoff against left-handed pitchers from time to time, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The young slugger was a staple of the second spot in the Yankees' batting order last season, but it seems like the Yankees are considering switching things up occasionally. Boone said that Aaron Hicks is the likely candidate to be New York's regular leadoff hitter, but he may put Judge in the pole position in order to get him more at-bats against the opposite-handed pitcher. Naturally, this is just speculation at this point of the season, but getting more plate appearances against southpaws wouldn't hurt Judge after he posted a .967 OPS against them last season.
