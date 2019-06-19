Yankees' Aaron Judge: May return Friday
Manager Aaron Boone said "it's certainly possible" that Judge (oblique) could rejoin the Yankees Friday against the Rays, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Judge went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks and a strikeout in Tuesday's rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, more or less looking like his typical self. Assuming the 27-year-old does in fact return Friday, he'll likely play with the RailRiders again Wednesday and take Thursday as a travel/off day while he rejoins the major-league club.
