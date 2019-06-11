Yankees' Aaron Judge: May return next homestand

Judge (oblique) could return to the Yankees during their upcoming homestand, which runs from June 17-26, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Judge could begin his rehab assignment as soon as this upcoming weekend, as reports suggested Monday. The previous date given as a target for his return to big-league action was June 29, when the Yankees take on the Red Sox in London, so he appears to be ahead of that timeline. It's not clear how early in the homestand he's expected back.