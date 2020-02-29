Yankees' Aaron Judge: MRI negative despite new discomfort

Judge (shoulder) underwent an MRI -- which came back negative -- after feeling more discomfort following a hitting session Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Judge has been battling a shoulder problem all camp, though the latest round of discomfort was reportedly near his pectoral muscle. Despite his MRI showing no issues, he's scheduled for more tests Monday. Manager Aaron Boone remains optimistic that the slugger will be in his Opening Day lineup, but Judge remains without a clear timetable for now.