Judge went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base against the Phillies in a 4-2 victory Wednesday.

Judge helped New York get off to a promising start in the win, singling to left field in the first inning, subsequently stealing second base and coming around to score the game's first run on a Gleyber Torres single. The theft was the first of the campaign for the slugger, who tallied a career-high 16 steals last season. Judge's power is undoubtedly his biggest asset, but his fantasy value will be all the more savory if he can reach double-digit steals again in 2023.