Judge's stiff neck isn't considered a big deal, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge was seemingly healthy at the start of camp after recovering from a stress fracture in his rib, an issue which dated back to the end of the 2019 season. It's not clear that the neck stiffness that caused him to skip Saturday's intrasquad game is related to that issue, and manager Aaron Boone wasn't overly concerned, saying, "It just locked up on him. Hopeful he can be in there tomorrow. I don't expect it to be a long-term thing."