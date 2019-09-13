Yankees' Aaron Judge: No concern about knee

Judge's day off Friday is unrelated to his collision with the outfield wall during Thursday's doubleheader against Detroit, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Judge slammed hard against the right-field wall while making a catch in Game 2 of the twin bill and appeared to be limping while coming off the field, but manager Aaron Boone indicated before Friday's game that Judge's knee is fine and that the decision to rest him was a consequence of the slugger playing all 18 innings Thursday. Judge himself brushed off the collision, quipping "Did you ask the wall?" when prompted with a question about his knee following the doubleheader, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.