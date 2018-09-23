Yankees' Aaron Judge: Not in lineup Sunday

Judge is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Judge started in right field the last three games and went 2-for-11 with four walks and five strikeouts in 15 plate appearances. The Yankees likely just want to get a day off with his return to the lineup last week after spending more than six weeks on the disabled list. Giancarlo Stanton starts in right field as Luke Voit will serve as designated hitter for the series finale.