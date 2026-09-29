Judge (calf) is not on the Yankees' wild-card series roster against the Red Sox, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Judge was diagnosed with a moderate right calf strain a little less than two weeks ago. He's made progress, having taken live batting practice Monday, but Judge has yet to try running the bases or playing the outfield since the injury. Judge will push to be ready for the ALDS, should the Yankees advance. With Judge shelved, New York will likely use Spencer Jones in right field and Trent Grisham in center field versus righties.