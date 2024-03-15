Manager Aaron Boone said Judge (abdomen) will "probably not" play in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge went through his normal workout routine and hit in a batting cage Friday, but the Yankees apparently won't return him to game action Saturday as previously expected. Boone also said Judge is "fine," per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, so the 2022 AL MVP could seemingly still play within the next couple days.