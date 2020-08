Judge went 4-for-8 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI as the Yankees split Saturday's doubleheader with the Rays.

The 28-year-old went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during Friday's series opener, but he returned to form in Saturday's twin bill. Judge has a .309/.356/.782 slash line and a league-leading eight homers and 19 RBI through 15 games.