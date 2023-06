New York placed Judge on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to June 4, with a right big toe sprain.

As previously announced by manager Aaron Boone, Judge will head to the injured list with his toe sprain and miss at least a week of action. The outfielder will be out of action for at least a week, and the Yankees have selected the contract of Billy McKinney from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Judge on the roster.